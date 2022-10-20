Chidobe Awuzie is putting together a superstar season for the Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals’ defense has completed a feat that hasn’t been seen since 2018 as a unit, but one player in particular deserves a moment in the spotlight.

Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie has been dominant for the Bengals’ defense through the first six games of the season. Pro Football Focus has given Awuzie an overall grade of a 71.4 and their numbers show that he has allowed just 15 catches this season despite being targeted 37 times.

Awuzie has been putting up these numbers while serving as the Bengals’ No. 1 cornerback and getting matched up against the opponent's No. 1 wide receiver each week.

Sunday’s matchup against the Saints may have been Awuzie’s best performance of the season.

PFF noted on Twitter that on Sunday, Awuzie played 37 coverage snaps, was targeted four times, allowed just one reception for seven yards, forced two incompletions, and finished with an 85.3 coverage grade (79.8 overall grade).

The Bengals have several players on defense that don’t get the recognition they deserve, but Awuzie has played like a superstar through the first six games this season. Here’s to hoping this leads to more recognition as one of the game’s best cornerbacks.