Bengals vs. Falcons injury report: Alex Cappa DNP with illness

The Cincinnati Bengals were met with some fresh ailments today.

The three players not expected to play for Cincinnati did not practice on Thursday. Logan Wilson (shoulder), Josh Tupou (calf), and Jeff Gunter (knee) were non-participants, but Wilson was at least on the rehab field doing agility work for the second-straight day.

Alex Cappa (illness) and Stanley Morgan Jr. (hamstring) also did not practice. Cappa has been the team’s best offensive lineman these past two weeks. If he’s under the weather for the weekend, the Bengals’ o-line will be down a key starter.

La’el Collins (rest) returned to practice in limited fashion as he continues to progress from his back injury. Hayden Hurst (groin) and Ja’Marr Chase (hip) were both limited two days in a row as well. Markus Bailey (shoulder) and Tee Higgins (ankle) went full. This was Higgins’ first full practice since Week 4.

The only two players who didn’t practice for the Atlanta Falcons were defensive back Dee Alford (hamstring) and wide receiver Jared Bernhardt (groin). Every other player was a full participant.

Bengals vs. Falcons Injury Report