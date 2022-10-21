How to watch Bengals vs. Falcons in NFL Week 7

The Cincinnati Bengals get to face another AFC South team this week with the Atlanta Falcons coming to Paycor Stadium. Both of these teams are sitting at 3-3 and surprisingly tied for the lead of their respective divisions.

The Bengals seemed to finally catch fire last week against the New Orleans Saints. Quarterback Joe Burrow threw for 300 yards for the second time this season while adding three passing touchdowns and a rushing score.

Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase also had over 100 yards and two touchdowns, which included an incredible catch-and-run touchdown for 60 yards after breaking away from two defenders. The defense also tightened up at the end of the game to seal the deal after getting run through for most of the game.

The Falcons have been a bit of surprise. They are coming off an upset over the San Francisco 49ers, and they’ve been competitive in every game so far this season.

What’s really surprising is there isn’t one player who has carried this team. Tight end Kyle Pitts has barely been involved. Quarterback Marcus Mariota is averaging just over 200 total yards a game with six total touchdowns and two interceptions. This team has just been playing tough, staying in games, and doing just enough for a chance to win in the end.

Which of these teams will get above .500 and potentially take lead of their division?

Date/Time: Oct. 23rd, 2022 at 1:00 pm ET

Location: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH

Series Leader: The Bengals lead the series is tied at 9-5

Streak: The Bengals have won the last two meetings

Coaches vs. Opponent: Zac Taylor: (0-0). Arthur Smith (0-0)

TV Channel: The game will air on FOX. In the Bengals’ home region, it will be carried by WXIX-TV (Ch. 19) in Cincinnati, WGRT-TV (Ch. 45) in Dayton and WDKY-TV (Ch. 56) in Lexington.

Broadcasters: Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), Robert Smith (analyst) and Jennifer Hale (sideline reporter).

Online Stream: FOX Sports, or use a free trial of fuboTV.

Radio Broadcast: The game will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WLW-AM (700), WCKY-AM (1530) and WEBN-FM (102.7). Go here for more info.

Broadcasters: Dan Hoard (play-by-play) and Dave Lapham (analyst).

SB Nation Falcons site: The Falcoholic

Rosters: CIN | ATL

Stats to Know: CIN | ATL

Weather: Clear in the mid 70’s [NFL weather]

Odds: The Bengals are 3.5-point favorites via DraftKings Sportsbook.