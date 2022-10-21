The Bengals’ win at New Orleans gave fans a much-needed confidence boost

Confidence in the Zac Taylor-led Cincinnati Bengals is back.

Cincinnati moved back to tied for first with the 3-3 Baltimore Ravens after overcoming a 23-14 deficit in New Orleans. The Bengals didn’t look overly impressive, but a four-touchdown game from Joe Burrow did the trick.

Is the team headed in the right direction though? With DJ Reader out, there seems to be good reason to believe things should improve upon his return. That will help a defense that has been in a slump as of late as well.

Cincinnati has a difficult last few months, so taking down the Falcons will go a long way to building some trust with fans. Crossing that .500 mark for the first time this season is vitally important which almost makes this must-win territory.

As you can see in the below image, confidence was restored for a bit, but after games like Dallas and Baltimore, fans aren’t sure if this team will have what it takes to get back to the Super Bowl.

The Bengals have yet to truly establish the run game either, and with an offensive line that still is learning to play with each other, the team’s offense could make some improvements as well, especially with Tee Higgins hopefully continuing to heal after an ankle injury.

With the Falcons, Browns, and Panthers upcoming, the Bengals could enter the rougher part of their schedule with a 6-3 record. That’s ideal, and going on a four-game win streak is exactly how Taylor can ensure the confidence is there.

