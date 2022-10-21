Bengals News (10/21): Devon and Leah Still are this week’s Rulers of the Jungle

Leah and Devon Still Return To Rule The Jungle Again

The Queen of Bengaldom is 12 and now officially a Ruler. Leah Still, who has wanted to be a doctor ever since her fight with cancer, is shooting for all A’s as a seventh-grader at her Houston, Texas middle school and The Sims 4 video game has replaced dolls. But she has never outgrown that magical night at Paycor Stadium eight years ago.

Cincinnati Bengals Tackle La'el Collins Rips New Orleans Saints Star DE Cam Jordan: 'Every Time I Played Him, I've Beat His Ass Up' - Sports Illustrated Cincinnati Bengals News, Analysis and More

Bengals Matchup Of The Game Pits C Ted Karras vs. Falcons Pro Bowler Grady Jarrett

Third down is a crucible against an economical Atlanta team coached by the brainy Arthur Smith that doesn't let you get the ball much. They have the NFL's second fewest turnovers (four) matched with the third best rushing attack. But their defense, ranked 30th on third down, faces a Bengals quarterback in Joe Burrow who leads the league in passing on third down and Ja'Marr Chase, who leads all wide receivers in third-down catches on an offense that is itself third in time of possession.

Frank Pollack explains the slow start for La’el Collins

Defining Joe Burrow’s magic: How his third-down playmaking powers the Bengals - The Athletic

Cincinnati's offense has been uneven this season, but the constant has been the QB's ability to come through on third down.

Around the League

Panthers trading RB Christian McCaffrey to 49ers in exchange for host of draft picks

The Carolina Panthers are running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Source - Frustrated Jets WR Elijah Moore requests trade

Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore, who has expressed frustration over his lack of involvement in the offense, has requested a trade, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Dak Prescott says he will start at QB for Cowboys vs. Lions

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said Thursday he will start Sunday against the Lions after missing the past five games because of a fractured right thumb.

Brett Rypien shares Broncos QB reps with Russell Wilson limited

With starter Russell Wilson limited by a hamstring injury, backup QB Brett Rypien has taken a large portion of snaps with the starting unit.

Chris Cooley Won’t Attend Ceremony Honoring Him As Commanders Great - Sports Illustrated

He’s one of the 10 players being added to the team’s all-time greatest list.