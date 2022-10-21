Bengals vs. Falcons Injury Report: Ja’Marr Chase is good to go

The injury bug has unfortunately bitten the Cincinnati Bengals in recent weeks.

Friday, the team’s injury report gave us more clarity on who will suit up Sunday when the Atlanta Falcons come to town.

Perhaps the most concerning name to show up on the report throughout the week was wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase. But after showing up as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, Chase went full on Friday while battling through his hip injury.

Head coach Zac Taylor confirmed Chase would be good to go Sunday.

Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase will play on Sunday without any limitations, coach Zac Taylor said. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) October 21, 2022

Alex Cappa (illness) was back at practice and is also good to go. Cappa hasn’t missed a snap this season. As the offensive line is finding chemistry, it is great news that he will be out there.

Wideout Stanley Morgan (hamstring) missed practice Thursday and Friday, leaving him doubtful to play.

Jonah Williams (knee) and Tee Higgins (ankle) are also expected to play without limitations.

Logan Wilson (shoulder), Josh Tupou (calf), and Jeff Gunter (knee) did not practice this week and have been ruled out. Taylor said the team would “protect (Wilson) from himself.” Hopefully, he’ll be back sooner rather than later.

The Falcons got better news from their injury report. Five of their seven listed players were full participants in Friday’s practice, so they appear good to go for Sunday.

The two non-participants were declared out. Backup defensive back Dee Alford (hamstring) and backup receiver Jared Bernhardt (groin) will be unavailable for Atlanta.

