Live Bengals Q & A: Submit your questions!

Cincinnati looks to get another much needed inter-conference victory this Sunday and have a winning record for the first time in 2022. A challenging and surprising opponent in the Atlanta Falcons come to town.

We’re going live on Friday afternoon at 2 p.m. ET to answer the burning questions on your mind! Get them to us a number of ways:

-Call/Text (949) 542-6241

-email theobinsider@gmail.com

-submit them on YouTube, Facebook and Cincy Jungle live chats/comment threads,

—On Twitter @BengalsOBI or @CincyJungle!

We look forward to answering your questions!