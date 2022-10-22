La’el Collins takes a shot at Saints’ Cam Jordan

In the Cincinnati Bengals’ 30-26 win over the Saints last week, right tackle La’el Collins put together his best performance of the season.

The Bengals signed Collins this offseason, as part of the revamped offensive line, hoping to bring the amount of sacks Joe Burrow was taking way down.

On Sunday, Collins was matched up against All-Pro defensive end Cam Jordan and ultimately won the battle.

Collins was asked about that matchup on Thursday and didn’t hold back when talking about Jordan.

“I think it was a tougher matchup for him versus me,” Collins told reporters. “If you watch the tape, every time I played him, I’ve beat his ass up and that’s just the bottom line. And it’s gonna be like that anytime I play him.”

The Bengals scored 30 points for the first time this season in the win at New Orleans, and Collins held Jordan to just three total tackles with zero sacks and zero tackles for loss. That’s the kind of outing the Bengals will need to reach their full potential and make it back to the postseason.

La'el Collins with a dominant win over Cam Jordan in pass protection pic.twitter.com/spS9LcJ3rr — Mike (@bengals_sans) October 17, 2022

