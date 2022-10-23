Cincy Jungle staff picks for Week 7 and Bengals - Falcons pregame thread

We have made it to Week 7 of this truly incredible season. The amount of twists and turns has just been crazy. We have seen so many surprisingly good, bad and inconsistent teams that it is so hard to keep track week-to-week.

We will get to see an AFC North matchup early on with the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns facing each other for the first time this season. The Ravens are coming off a fairly surprising loss to the New York Giants (who we will talk about more). Baltimore now finds themselves tied for first place in the division again with the Cincinnati Bengals after earning a serious lead the week before. The Browns have a chance to get back into the conversation again with a win this week. Maybe they will actually trust their running game this week.

A lot of eyes are now going to be on the Giants every week to truly find out if this 5-1 start is for real. This week they are headed to Florida to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars who had a surprising domination of the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3, but have returned to the Jacksonville standard following that win. Adding a loss to the Giants record would be a way for them to gain some momentum in this long season.

One of the better matchups this week is a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. The Chiefs and Mahomes are coming off a loss to the Buffalo Bills last week, but aren’t known for just collapsing after tough losses. The 49ers have rallied around Jimmy Garoppolo winning three of the five games he has played in this season. They are just coming off a loss against the Atlanta Falcons, though. Will they be able to keep up with the Chiefs is probably the biggest issue they will face.

Below, you can see who we’re taking. This will also serve as today’s pregame thread for Cincinnati Bengals vs. Atlanta Falcons, so come join the discussion!

Check out the odds for this week’s games courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.