 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bengals vs. Falcons first half

Time to rock.

By Jason Marcum
/ new
Miami Dolphins v Cincinnati Bengals Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals look for win No. 4 today as the Atlanta Falcons invade Paycor Stadium, so come join the first-half banter!

Who Dey!

In This Stream

Bengals vs. Falcons: Everything to know for Week 7 at Paycor Stadium

View all 23 stories

More From Cincy Jungle

Loading comments...