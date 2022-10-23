Bengals vs. Falcons inactives: Cam Taylor-Britt active for rookie debut

The Cincinnati Bengals and Atlanta Falcons have announced their Week 7 inactives.

For Cincinnati, the following players are out this week.

LB Logan Wilson

DT Josh Tupou

DE Jeff Gunter

WR Stanley Morgan Jr.

OT D’Ante Smith

OG Jackson Carman

Wilson (shoulder), Tupou (calf), and Gunter (knee) were all declared out Friday due to their injuries. Morgan (hamstring) was doubtful.

Trayveon Williams has been a healthy scratch all season and will make his debut. He’ll be playing a healthy dose of special teams with Morgan out. Expect the same from rookie Cam Taylor-Britt, who is making his career debut.

Alex Cappa, who missed Thursday’s practice with an illness, did practice Friday and is good to play.

Hayden Hurst (groin), who was limited all week in practice, will play against his former team on National Tight Ends Day. I guess we should watch out for Kyle Pitts as well.

For the Falcons, the following players will not play today.

CB Dee Alford

LB Quinton Bell

OL Chuma Edoga

TE Anthony Firkser

DL Matt Dickerson

Alford (hamstring) is the lone injured player here. Wide receiver Jared Bernhardt was declared out on Friday and placed on Reserve/Injured list on Saturday.