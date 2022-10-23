La’el Collins leaves vs. Falcons with ankle injury but later returns

UPDATE

La’el Collins started the second half for the Bengals, so it appears he’s fine for now.

The Cincinnati Bengals were cruising in the first quarter vs. the Atlanta Falcons, getting an early 14-0 lead. Unfortunately, more important injuries continue to pile up for the team.

Late in the first quarter after their second possession, La’el Collins left the contest. He was seen being examined in the blue tent, which is often a concerning sign.

The Bengals would manage to tack on another touchdown with Collins sidelined to go up 21-0.

With La'el Collins in the blue tent, Hakeem Adeniji coming out at RT. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) October 23, 2022

#Bengals RT La'el Collins standing on sideline watching defense... doesn't have his helmet .. waiting on official injury update on him — Richard Skinner (@Local12Skinny) October 23, 2022

Collins has been dealing with a back injury since training camp that has lingered. Even so, he has played through it and dressed for every game this season.

It appears that the recent issue is an ankle injury, per the team’s official Twitter account. His return is questionable:

.@KetteringHealth Injury Update: OT La'el Collins has a left ankle injury. His return is questionable. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 23, 2022

Adeniji is no stranger to spot starts and coming in at various offensive line spots because of injury. This is his 30th game playing since joining the team in 2020. He has 14 previous starts.

Collins was arguably the biggest free agent signing by the Bengals this offseason. After being released by the Cowboys, Collins signed at three-year, $21 million contract with Cincinnati.

We’ll update you more as further details emerge.