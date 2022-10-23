 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

La’el Collins leaves vs. Falcons with ankle injury but later returns

The star free agent right tackle was seen getting examined in the blue tent during the first quarter.

By Anthony Cosenza
Syndication: The Enquirer Cara Owsley/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

UPDATE

La’el Collins started the second half for the Bengals, so it appears he’s fine for now.

The Cincinnati Bengals were cruising in the first quarter vs. the Atlanta Falcons, getting an early 14-0 lead. Unfortunately, more important injuries continue to pile up for the team.

Late in the first quarter after their second possession, La’el Collins left the contest. He was seen being examined in the blue tent, which is often a concerning sign.

The Bengals would manage to tack on another touchdown with Collins sidelined to go up 21-0.

Collins has been dealing with a back injury since training camp that has lingered. Even so, he has played through it and dressed for every game this season.

It appears that the recent issue is an ankle injury, per the team’s official Twitter account. His return is questionable:

Adeniji is no stranger to spot starts and coming in at various offensive line spots because of injury. This is his 30th game playing since joining the team in 2020. He has 14 previous starts.

Collins was arguably the biggest free agent signing by the Bengals this offseason. After being released by the Cowboys, Collins signed at three-year, $21 million contract with Cincinnati.

We’ll update you more as further details emerge.

