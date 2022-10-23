Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase suffers injury vs. Falcons but returns to game

UPDATE

Ja’Marr Chase started the second half, so it looks like he’s fine for the time being.

In last year’s magical Super Bowl LVI run, the Cincinnati Bengals managed to avoid both a high volume of injuries—especially to very important players. Unfortunately, that hasn’t quite been the case in 2022.

After La’el Collins left the game against the Falcons in the first quarter, more injury concerns struck the team. While attempting to get points just before the half, star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase came up lame after running a deep route.

Chase had been having a stellar first half with five catches for 122 and two scores, as Cincinnati’s offense conducted a great renaissance. Unfortunately, the injury sent him to the locker room early with very little time on the clock.

“Uno” had been battling a hip flexor injury this week and that could be the culprit. He also seemed to have been grabbing the back of his leg in the hamstring area, so we’re awaiting official confirmation.

It’s quite possible that Chase left the game early simply because of the situation. It was on a third down the offense failed to convert right before halftime and the team likely just wanted to get him in there early for examination and treatment.

Cincinnati could be needing both Collins and Chase back soon pretty desperately in this one. After shooting out to a 21-0 lead, Atlanta has come charging back, trailing 28-17, scoring on each of their last three possessions. They are also getting the ball to open the second half.

We’ll update you more on the Chase injury as we hear more, though it sounds like he’ll be returning to the game.

Ja'Marr Chase walking out, helmet in hand as the Bengals come out of the tunnel for the second half. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) October 23, 2022

