Twitter reactions to Joe Burrow and Bengals’ big day against Falcons

Joe Burrow and the Bengals defense dominated the Falcons today.

The Cincinnati Bengals left little doubt about the outcome of their game against the Atlanta Falcons. The 35-17 victory wasn’t even as close as the score makes it seem.

Quarterback Joe Burrow had his way throwing the football, and the defense took advantage of a Falcons offense that was forced away from running the football.

Here are some of the best tweets from Sunday’s victory.

Joe Burrows big day

Burrow was able to show that he and this offense have found their footing after an incredibly slow start to the season. He went over 500 total yards on the day with four touchdowns and no turnovers. It was one of his smoothest performances, which is saying something. Here are some of the biggest plays and wildest stats from his performance.

Defense stays dominant in second halves

Cincinnati’s defense is on historic pace for second half defense. They have noticeably allowed field goals to end some very close games, but their extremely impressive efforts were the only reason the Bengals were in most of those games to begin with.

Joseph Ossai gets his first sack

A beautiful moment for a player who has gone through a lot since being drafted last season. He started off the preseason in 2021 in dominant fashion before suffering a career ending injury. Then this season the snaps just haven’t been there for him with Cincinnati playing from behind so often. He stepped up in a big way on what could have been a crucial drive.

Best tweets of the game

