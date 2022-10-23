Twitter reactions to Joe Burrow and Bengals’ big day against Falcons

The Cincinnati Bengals left little doubt about the outcome of their game against the Atlanta Falcons. The 35-17 victory wasn’t even as close as the score makes it seem.

Quarterback Joe Burrow had his way throwing the football, and the defense took advantage of a Falcons offense that was forced away from running the football.

Here are some of the best tweets from Sunday’s victory.

Joe Burrows big day

Burrow was able to show that he and this offense have found their footing after an incredibly slow start to the season. He went over 500 total yards on the day with four touchdowns and no turnovers. It was one of his smoothest performances, which is saying something. Here are some of the biggest plays and wildest stats from his performance.

Most Pass Yards in a single game since start of last season



Joe Burrow 525 (Week 16, 2021)

Joe Burrow 481 (Sunday)

Tua Tagovailoa 469 (Week 2, 2022)

Joe Burrow 446 (Week 17, 2021)



That's a lot of Joe B pic.twitter.com/uBlvZQj8Qi — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) October 23, 2022

Joe Burrow today:



34/42

501 TOT YDS

4 TOT TD



He is the first QB in NFL history with multiple 500/4 games in his career. pic.twitter.com/O4X7l84Zi4 — StatMuse (@statmuse) October 23, 2022

Vibes of the week 16 vs ravens last year. Burrow’s just dealing in clean pockets against a hopeless secondary. — John Sheeran (@John__Sheeran) October 23, 2022

Joe Burrow and the Bengals are back pic.twitter.com/VMRtZr2n3Q — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) October 23, 2022

The Falcons blitzed Joe Burrow only twice on 45 dropbacks, the 2nd-lowest blitz rate faced of his career (4%).



Burrow responded by throwing for 467 yards against 4-or-fewer pass rushers, the most by a QB in a game in the NGS era (since 2016).#ATLvsCIN | Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/GsZ3W8xIqh — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 23, 2022

Defense stays dominant in second halves

Cincinnati’s defense is on historic pace for second half defense. They have noticeably allowed field goals to end some very close games, but their extremely impressive efforts were the only reason the Bengals were in most of those games to begin with.

There were only 7 points scored in the entire second half!



In the second half, the Bengals D held the Falcons to drives of:



3 plays, 1 yard

3 plays, 7 yards

5 plays, 9 yards

9 plays, 23 yards — Jake Liscow (@JakeLiscow) October 23, 2022

Bengals STILL HAVE NOT ALLOWED a second half touchdown. Did not allow a Score today. This is the first time this has happened in the last 25 years. The bengals defense is fr. — ZIM (@zimwhodey) October 23, 2022

The #Bengals are only the third NFL team in the last 50 years to go 7 straight games without allowing a second half TD. — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) October 23, 2022

Joseph Ossai gets his first sack

A beautiful moment for a player who has gone through a lot since being drafted last season. He started off the preseason in 2021 in dominant fashion before suffering a career ending injury. Then this season the snaps just haven’t been there for him with Cincinnati playing from behind so often. He stepped up in a big way on what could have been a crucial drive.

You also have to love the timing on the Ossai sack; Hendrickson gets knocked out, Ossai takes over and delivers a huge sack on the next drive to force a punt. — Willie Lutz (@willie_lutz) October 23, 2022

Really great to see guys like Jay Tufele, Zach Carter, and Joseph Ossai step up today.



Much needed with a banged up Bengals front. — Blake Jewell (@BlakeJewellNFL) October 23, 2022

Best tweets of the game

The Bengals may have beaten any team in the NFL today — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) October 23, 2022

Just sit back and enjoy this -- no need for analysis, reactions, etc... just enjoy it on this beautiful autumn afternoon in the queen city. pic.twitter.com/bwK0BaH7nx — Josh Kirkendall (@Josh_Kirkendall) October 23, 2022

Minus 49 seconds of ineptitude, that was a dominant performance — DarthNoobSaibot (@DarthNoobSaibot) October 23, 2022

“We saw a lot of spots on film that we thought we could take advantage of.”



Joe Burrow on how the #Bengals picked apart Atlanta.



“We have three No. 1 receivers who have no ego, and trust me to throw the ball to them.” | @WLWT pic.twitter.com/ygAS6HmkLL — Olivia Ray (@OliviaRayTV) October 23, 2022

