Trey Hendrickson injured against Falcons; team awaiting details

The Cincinnati Bengals defense has been the crux of their success over the past few seasons. While Joe Burrow and company make the headlines, the defense has been a solid force and arguably the driving reason behind the team’s Super Bowl run last season.

It may need some help though as Trey Hendrickson went down with an injury against the Atlanta Falcons. DJ Reader, an All-Pro-caliber defensive tackle, has been out as well. Missing both could be a brutal blow for the team’s defensive line, especially with the run-heavy Cleveland Browns on deck.

Hendrickson left with a neck injury, and Zac Taylor, per Michelle Alfini, is still waiting to know more about the situation. The Bengals won 35-17.

Taylor says they’re still waiting for more information Trey Hendrickson and his injury. — Michelle Alfini (@MichelleAlf) October 23, 2022

Hendrickson has been an absolute stud for Cincinnati since signing in free agency last offseason. He joined the Bengals in the 2021 offseason after finishing tied for the second-most sacks in the NFL in 2020, only behind Pittsburgh’s TJ Watt. Hendrickson had an impressive first season with the Bengals, totaling 14 sacks, the fifth most in the NFL.

So far this season, Hendrickson only has 3.5 sacks, but he did have 11 quarterback hits coming into Week 7. Meaning, he is getting pressure to the quarterbacks, and that’s almost just as impactful.

A loss of Hendrickson would be brutal, but the Bengals have some players that could and should step up like former third-round pick Joseph Ossai. Time will tell if he does have to miss a few games. I would expect that to be known in the near future as well.