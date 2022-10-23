This was Joe Burrow’s best pass ever, according to Ja’Marr Chase

Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase have connected on plenty of touchdowns throughout their years as teammates at LSU and now in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals.

After all, excluding Burrow’s rookie season in 2020, Chase has been alongside him at the highest levels of football, first for two years at LSU where they won a national championship, and now the past two years in Cincinnati, including a miracle run to Super Bowl LVI.

Today, Chase claims Burrow made his “best pass ever” on a 32-yard touchdown early in the second quarter during Sunday’s win over the Atlanta Falcons, a throw that gave the Bengals a 21-0 lead.

Watching the replay, it’s hard to deny just how beautiful the throw was. Burrow was able to fit the ball into tight man coverage from Falcons defensive back Cornell Armstrong and put it right on Chase’s helmet, where the wide receiver was easily able to reach up and snag home the score.

“That was definitely the best pass he’s ever thrown,” Chase told Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. “That was a dime, bro, a dime,”

Burrow finished the Bengals’ 35-17 win over Atlanta with 481 passing yards and three touchdowns to go with one rushing score. Chase made eight grabs going for 130 yards and two scores.

The Bengals are now 4-3 on the year and remain tied atop the AFC North standings with the Baltimore Ravens. Burrow and Chase will look to keep things rolling next week vs. the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football.