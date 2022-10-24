Cincy Jungle staff picks for ‘Monday Night Football’ and open thread

Well, it sure is a Monday Night Football game. It would seem that the NFL overestimated how well the Chicago Bears would play this year with a Monday Night Football game following a Thursday Night Football game.

The Bears’ season was going to be directly attached to Justin Fields taking that next step. So, their 2-4 record really says it all there. The team around him just is not there, and he hasn’t shown to be a guy who can elevate average talent (which is not a knock as there are only a handful of quarterbacks who can). Fields only has one game with more than 200 passing yards and has thrown four touchdowns to five interceptions on the season.

To put Fields’ struggles into perspective, rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe has four touchdowns to only a single interception while only playing in three games. Zappe fever is in full effect.

What looked like it could be a lost season for the New England Patriots with quarterback Mac Jones struggling early in the year and then getting injured has been turned around by Zappe. He has won two of the three games he has played in with the only loss coming as a close road defeat to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

Will the Zappe hype continue coming off his best game of the season, or can Fields right the ship that has veered off course under primetime lights?

This will be tonight’s open thread, so come join the fun!