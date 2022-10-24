Opening odds for Bengals at Browns

The Cincinnati Bengals are over .500 for the first time this season after dominating the Atlanta Falcons at Paycor Stadium. Now the Bengals are back on the road to face the Cleveland Browns. The Bengals will enter Cleveland as the favorites.

The Bengals are opening as three-point favorites against the Browns, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Cleveland has been a thorn in the Bengals’ side for the past few seasons. Ever since the Bengals brought on Hue Jackson following him being fired as the Browns’ head coach, it has essentially been all Cleveland in this rivalry.

One of the main differences this season is Baker Mayfield isn’t the quarterback anymore. Cleveland went after Deshaun Watson this offseason making him the highest paid quarterback in NFL history while giving up multiple picks.

All of this was despite the quarterback dealing with over 20 accusations of sexual misconduct. He won’t be playing as he serves an 11 game suspension. Instead, we will see Jacoby Brissett. Brissett has shown flashes of being able to easily move this offense down the field, but it is obvious who has the advantage at quarterback in this one.

Bet on Bengals - Browns and other sporting events at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Bengals are coming in off their best offensive performance of the 2022 season. Joe Burrow had over 500 total yards with four touchdowns, Ja’Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd both went over 100 yards and Tee Higgins was just seven yards away from joining them. It really looked like the offense we all thought we would see this season.

The credit doesn’t go solely to them, though. The defense did its part by not allowing the Falcons to get back into it by not allowing them to score the entire second half. That is just recipe for winning football, but we will see if they can do this on a consistent basis now.