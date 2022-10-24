Bengals News (10/24): Cincinnati is back

Joe Burrow's Historic Day Against Falcons Keeps Bengals In First

So it had to be asked Sunday after Burrow led the Bengals to their fourth win in the last five games with a historic passing display fueling a 35-17 victory over the Falcons before a happy, humid Paycor Stadium crowd of 66,158.

Bengals Quick Hits Off 35-17 Win Over Falcons

After Chase grabbed 130 of Burrow's 481 yards in Sunday's 35-17 win over the Falcons at Paycor Stadium, he proclaimed the opening play of the second quarter Burrow's best pass ever. Burrow always says if he sees Chase in man coverage he automatically goes to him and this was no different.

Burrow's 481 leads Bengals Over Falcons, 35-17

A steamy packed house of 66,158 watched Burrow point-guard his three wide receivers to the second biggest offensive day in head coach Zac Taylor's four seasons as the Bengals stayed in first place in the AFC North at 4-3. Tyler Boyd had a career-high 155 yards, Ja'Marr Chase went for 130 for a second straight game after going for 132 last week and Tee Higgins racked up 93 as the Bengals rolled to 537 yards, second only to last year's 575 against the Ravens.

Everything Joe Burrow Had To Say After Week 7

"It felt good. We were rolling in that first half, most of the second half, too. We didn't score on two of the drives. It was a pretty complete game, good to see. You'd like to score on every possession, I thought we could have. So we left something out there but overall it was a complete effort."

Everything Zac Taylor Had To Say After Beating The Falcons

"What else can you do different? Got a lot of respect for them, but I thought our guys on offense really stepped. Offensive line gave outstanding protection, so that Joe was able to do what he was able to do with all the skill guys that we have. Those three sacks were some different looks — one of them was a cadence issue, one of them was one of the best bluffs I've ever seen in my life. Hats off to him for that one, we ain't winning on that one. Then there's a third one there. I thought the amount of times we threw the ball, the efficiency we had, how good our offensive line did today — hats off to them. There were a lot of drop-back passes — it wasn't under center, it wasn't play-action; it wasn't nakeds, it wasn't a lot of screens, it wasn't runs to take the pressure off. It was drop-back-and-protect, and our guys answered the bell today. And, of course, our skill guys stepped up as well."

NFL Week 7 grades: Bengals earn 'A' after steamrolling Falcons; Dolphins get a 'B' for Sunday night win - CBSSports.com

The Bengals are at their best when Joe Burrow brings his "A" game, and Burrow definitely brought his "A" game on Sunday. Joe Cool threw for 481 yards and three touchdowns during a dominating 35-17 home win over the Falcons.

Bengals: Ja’Marr Chase is scoring so much he ran out of celebrations

“I’ve got to come up with some more stuff,” Chase said, according to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. “TB did it last year, but I got there a little, so i just wanted to do it again.”

Joe Burrow: Bengals 'finding our stride' in offensive explosion vs. Falcons

"I'm feeling comfortable," Burrow said, via the team's official website. "We're getting our timing down. We're finding a rhythm and the defense will keep doing what it does. We're finding our stride."

Joe Burrow feasts on Falcons, and the Bengals offense is back

Joe Burrow started Sunday on record pace and feasted on a hapless Atlanta Falcons pass defense en route to a 35-17 win. He ultimately fell short of Norm Van Brocklin's single-game passing record of 554 yards that remarkably still stands after being set in 1951. But a second straight outburst from Cincinnati's passing game should settle any concerns of a Super Bowl hangover continuing to linger.

Cam Taylor-Britt makes CB interesting for Bengals after debut

“We wanted to work Cam in there,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said, according to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. “He’s a player who, when he’s practiced for us, he’s done a really good job, made a strong impression, and it’s time to start working him in on special teams and some on defense as well.”.

Around the league

2022 NFL season, Week 7: What We Learned from Sunday's games

The explosive Bengals are back! Cincinnati has shifted its offensive identity from one that mixed formations with the goal of keeping defenses off-balance to committing to the shotgun and letting it fly, and it's paying off nicely. Thanks to a 344-yard first half, Joe Burrow had the football world on watch as he flirted with the all-time single-game passing yards record (554, Norm Van Brocklin in 1951). He finished with a healthy 481 yards and three touchdowns (and added another score on the ground), powering a Bengals offense that racked up 537 yards of total offense and converted 7 of 11 third downs.

Five biggest surprises of 2022 NFL season thus far: Struggles for Buccaneers, Packers stand out

This season has turned preseason prognostication on its head. One reason: So much of the league is clumped right around the midline. When Sunday began, 10 teams were at 3-3, an even .500. And another 13 teams were one different result away from being .500, for better or worse. Teams that were supposed to be dominant have struggled. Some that were supposed to struggle have soared.

NFL stats and records, Week 7: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes puts himself among HOFers with performance vs. 49ers

In Sunday's game Mahomes trailed by 10 points for the 17th time, including playoffs, since the start of the 2019 season. But after his Week 7 win at San Francisco, Mahomes is 12-5 (.706) in such games over that span. The only two quarterbacks with a higher actual win percentage since 2019 are himself (.790) and Aaron Rodgers (.733). Essentially, even when trailing by 10-plus points in a game, Mahomes is still better than your favorite quarterback.

Steve Wilks: Hard to pull P.J. Walker out of Panthers' starting QB job after upset win over Buccaneers

"P.J. had an outstanding performance," Wilks said, via the team's official website. "When you look at what he did today -- still have to evaluate the tape -- it's going to be hard to try to pull him out."