Bengals Reacts Survey: Week 8

After enduring the dreaded 0-2 start, the Cincinnati Bengals have reeled off four wins in their last five games, the latest being a 35-17 demolition of the Atlanta Falcons. A key part of that has been a big increase in offensive output.

After scoring no more than 20 points in three of their first five games, the Bengals offense has racked up 65 combined points over their last two contests. Joe Burrow looks back to his old self, accounting for 826 total yards and eight touchdowns over his last two games.

All told, how confident are you in the Bengals heading into their Week 8 showdown with the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football? Sound off in this week’s Bengals Reacts poll.

