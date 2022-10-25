A look at the Bengals’ salary cap situation ahead of the NFL trade deadline

As the NFL trade deadline approaches, the Cincinnati Bengals are not expected to be major players in the trade market, but there are a couple of position groups the team may address before November 1st.

Typically, trades completed around the trade deadline include teams who are selling assets in return for draft capital for the future. Usually, teams trading are accepting that they aren’t in contention this year, so they look to acquire assets to try again next year.

With players being traded for draft assets, an important figure to look at when predicting moves. After all, absorbing a player’s contract without trading away any salary will lower a team’s cap number.

Per Field Yates, the Bengals are 22nd out of 32 NFL teams in terms of available salary cap space.

This includes all moves that have been officially processed: pic.twitter.com/BhmZalPH58 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 25, 2022

With just $3,443,945 available, don’t look for the Bengals to trade for any of the big-name players whose names are being floated around in trade talks. While they likely won’t be in on players of that caliber, Cincinnati still has ample cap space to add players for depth as they fight through injuries to the defensive line with D.J. Reader still on the injured reserve list.

There’s also been speculation that the Bengals may take a look at the wide receiver market also. The depth behind “The Migos” — Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd — is questionable.

Moves can be made, salaries can come off the books and contracts can be adjusted, but as of now, the Bengals are on the lower end and will likely stick with the roster they have to finish the 2022 season.

That said, who do you think the Bengals should be looking into ahead of the NFL trade deadline? Let us know in the comments section!