Could the Bengals trade Jackson Carman?

The Cincinnati Bengals seem to be done with second-year offensive lineman Jackson Carman. The former second-round pick has been a healthy scratch in the team’s last three games, meaning he is healthy enough to play, but the coaches see more value in leaving him in street clothes than they see in having him in uniform.

With rookie Cordell Volson firmly in place as the starting left guard, could the Bengals look to trade Carman before the November 1st deadline? The Athletic seems to think there is a chance:

“The 2021 second-round pick went into OTAs in 2021 and 2022 with starting jobs that were his to lose, and both times he lost them, with rookie fourth-round pick Cordell Volson unseating him this season. The only reason Jackson is still in the building is because the organization is saving face after reaching for the Cincinnati native with the 46th pick. Carman has fallen behind Sept. 2 waiver claim Max Scharping and has been a healthy scratch the past three weeks. If another team is desperate for O-line help, the Bengals would be wise to take whatever offer they get. — Jay Morrison”

At this point, Carman is doing nothing for Cincinnati, so a team with a glaring hole on their offensive line may take a shot on a young player who may have something to prove. Carman hasn’t had the easiest start to the NFL, as he was tasked with learning a new position while recovering from back surgery, but many reports suggest that he hasn’t exactly given the best effort to make the most of the opportunities he was given.

Carman would likely welcome a change of scenery, as he seems to have fallen out of favor with the Bengals’ coaching staff, and the Bengals would certainly welcome a return on a player they don’t think can help them win on Sundays.