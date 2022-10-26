Bengals awards in Week 7 win over Falcons

In Cincinnati’s 35-17 win over the Falcons, the Bengals had a number of big plays and moments to seal the victory. Plays encompassing both big amounts of yards and small amounts told the tale of the tape.

Cast your vote on the Cincinnati Bengals’ weekly awards and sound off on your winner!

Most Valuable Player

Joe Burrow:

The Bengals’ quarterback had one of the best performances of his career versus Atlanta. He threw for 481 yards, a 138.2 rating and had four total touchdowns (three passing, one rushing). With this performance, Burrow now holds the top single-game passing yards performance (versus Baltimore in 2021) and the third-highest performance in franchise history with this feat on Sunday.

Ja’Marr Chase:

The second-year star receiver was a major benefactor of Burrow’s big day. He had eight catches for 130 yards and two scores. A lot of his yardage came on yards-after-the-catch runs, but he also caught a bomb of a touchdown on a dime from Burrow.

Tyler Boyd:

What a day for No. 83. He was the team’s co-leader in receptions with eight, but led the team with 155 receiving yards—a career-best. The highlight of his day was a pretty 60-yarder wherein Boyd was wide open because of a combination of a solid play-call, a great route and a stumble by the defender on the play.

Sam Hubbard:

The veteran defensive end had another solid day, which is saying something with the injuries on that side of the ball. Hubbard finished with two tackles, a pass defended and a sack of Marcus Mariota.

Poll Who gets your vote for the Bengals’ Week 7 Most Valuable Player? QB Joe Burrow

WR Ja’Marr Chase

WR Tyler Boyd

DE Sam Hubbard

Other vote view results 0% QB Joe Burrow (0 votes)

0% WR Ja’Marr Chase (0 votes)

0% WR Tyler Boyd (0 votes)

0% DE Sam Hubbard (0 votes)

0% Other (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Unsung Hero of the Week

Tee Higgins:

Chase and Boyd had the fanfare this week, but Higgins was oh-so-close to joining the 100-yard club on Sunday. He finished with five catches for 93 yards and was a questionable call away from a touchdown reception.

Hayden Hurst:

The veteran tight end played one of his former teams for the second time in three weeks and stepped up. He had six catches for 48 yards, but also had a gut-punch offsides penalty he forced upon his old team to close out the game.

Joe Mixon:

Mixon hasn’t had the carries we’ve seen from him in the past, but his rushes have mostly been far more productive than what we saw from him in the beginning of the year. The adjustments on offense have benefitted Mixon, as he’s able to do more inside “one-cut and go” scampers.

He finished with 58 yards on 17 carries and a score on the ground. He also had three catches for 33 yards, including a 22-yarder on Sunday.

Jay Tufele:

Part of the criteria for this award is in a player stepping in for others in the wake of injury. Tufele notched six total tackles, including one for a loss, helping to limit the damage from the Falcons’ potent rushing attack.

Trey Hendrickson:

Though he left the contest early with a neck stinger, Hendrickson had an impact. He finished with two tackles and a sack before his exit.

Poll Who gets your vote for the Bengals’ Week 7 Unsung Hero award? WR Tee Higgins

TE Hayden Hurst

RB Joe Mixon

DT Jay Tufele

DE Trey Hendrickson

Other vote view results 0% WR Tee Higgins (0 votes)

0% TE Hayden Hurst (0 votes)

0% RB Joe Mixon (0 votes)

0% DT Jay Tufele (0 votes)

0% DE Trey Hendrickson (0 votes)

0% Other (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Play of the Week

Tyler Boyd’s 60-yard touchdown reception:

The Bengals got off to a hot start and didn’t really look back. Using play-action, Burrow hit a wide-open Boyd for a massive play on their home field to go up 7-0.

Joe Burrow lets it fly and finds Tyler Boyd for the TD



via @Bengals

pic.twitter.com/zGezv3ZkMi — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 23, 2022

Joe Mixon’s 1-yard touchdown run:

Sometimes short-yardage plays have the biggest impacts. The Bengals have had their ups-and-downs in the red zone dating back to late last year, but this was a key touchdown in what was a must-win inter-conference game.

Joe Mixon getting reacquainted with the end zone pic.twitter.com/ye2ehtmSk7 — PFF CIN Bengals (@PFF_Bengals) October 23, 2022

Ja’Marr Chase’s 32-yard touchdown catch:

The first of Chase’s touchdowns was a bit more of a tip-of-the-cap to Burrow, in terms of the throw placement. Still, Chase displayed great hands and fancy footwork to give the Bengals a 21-0 lead.

989 against single high is automatic for this team. Ja'Marr Chase makes a spectacular catch on an even better throw from Joe Burrow. pic.twitter.com/C2e9IgIP6U — Mike (@bengals_sans) October 24, 2022

Ja’Marr Chase’s 41-yard touchdown reception:

Atlanta began showing a little life with a physical, 16-play touchdown drive to cut the Bengals’ lead to 21-7. Before giving too much hope to the Falcons, Cincinnati needed a big play.

Cue “Uno”. Burrow hit him on a 13-yard route that he turned into 41-yard touchdown scamper.

Ja’Marr Chase just dusted Atlanta (again) pic.twitter.com/d90Cf4YUMj — Dylan (@TheBeardedPod) October 23, 2022

Joe Burrow 1-yard touchdown run:

The game hit a bit of a neutral gear in the third and early fourth quarter with the score hovering at 28-17. Cincinnati put together a solid drive that ate up five game clock minutes in the middle of the fourth quarter. It culminated with Burrow diving into the end zone, essentially cementing the Bengals win.

Sam Hubbard sack of Marcus Mariota in the fourth quarter:

The defense started hot in this one and finished strong. Hubbard closed the door on any kind of comeback late in the game with a solid play to get the ball back for the offense to play some keep-away from the Falcons for the win.

Sam Hubbard stab-swipe-rip combo for the sack pic.twitter.com/On1AcpnDzo — Mike (@bengals_sans) October 24, 2022