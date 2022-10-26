Bengals News (10/26): Ted Karras predicted Tyler Boyd’s touchdown

Burrow Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Burrow completed 34 of 42 passes (80.1 percent) for 481 yards and three TDs for a passer rating of 138.2. He led the NFL in Week 7 in completions, passing yards and passer rating, and his passing yardage total was the third-most in a single game in Bengals history. Burrow also ran three times for 20 yards with a one-yard TD in the third quarter. He became the third player in NFL history with at least 475 passing yards, three TD passes and one rushing TD in a single game, joining Norm Van Brocklin (1951) and Billy Volek (2004).

It's as good as I've been around because it wasn't just the accuracy and the completions. It was protections as well. He was locked in on some looks that can be really challenging looks, and did a great job of handling the communication and also understanding when he's hot, which we were in empty (formation) a couple of times, and getting the ball out and giving guys a chance to make a play even under tough circumstances

In Sunday's 35-17 win over the Falcons, the Bengals became the third team in the 52 years since the NFL merger to string together at least seven straight games without allowing a second-half touchdown. And they did it with five backups working at least 45 percent of the snaps and three of them just joined the team this season via the draft or the waiver wire

Coach Kevin Stefanski called it “normal football” emotion. Captains Joel Bitonio and Myles Garrett attributed it to “passion.” And quarterback Jacoby Brissett noted it showed the Browns still have “fight.”

It was a good week for the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs offenses. The Bengals scored touchdowns on each of their first four drives, coasting to a 35-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons; the Chiefs were even better, scoring six touchdowns in their first eight drives in a 44-23 curb-stomping of the 49ers, one of the best offensive games we have ever measured. And while quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow deserve a lot of glory, finishing first and second in our rankings this week, it's their receivers—Kansas City's in particular—who were truly dominant.

He left the game in the fourth quarter and didn't return. Hendrickson suffered a "bad stinger" according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. It isn't the first time he's dealt with a stinger and the Bengals are hoping "he's back soon" according to the report.

“I’m very emotional when it comes to this,” Taylor-Britt said. “Everybody doesn’t get the opportunity to do this, and for me to get my chance and for it to be at home as well, my family was here. So I seen my mom and my aunts, and I was like, ‘Aw, here they come.’ So yeah, that’s how it went.”

It’s not just on the field, either. Karras, apparently, showed up at the game of Quarterback Jeopardy with quarterback Joe Burow and others and perfectly predicted which play would be the offense’s first scoring play during the win over the Atlanta Falcons this past weekend.

NFL Power Rankings, Week 8: Cowboys hit top five; Packers' plunge continues into bottom half of league

Joe Burrow is cooking now. The third-year QB looks about ready to dip his toe in the MVP discussion after a masterful performance in a blowout win over the Falcons. Burrow passed for 344 yards in the first half alone as the Bengals scored on their first four possessions. When it was over, Burrow had become the first player in NFL history to have five 400-yard passing games in his first three seasons. Cincy has come a long way since the robust struggles that defined the start of its AFC title defense. "Well," Zac Taylor said, "I hope you all listened to me as I got up here at 0-2 and said just be patient." Fair play, coach!

Ex-Colts coach Chuck Pagano on Matt Ryan benching: 'It's almost like a waste'

"He's really struggled, and they've struggled, especially on the offensive side," Pagano said of Ryan, via the Indy Star. "There was so much promise and electricity around that team and that roster coming into this year after they moved on from Carson (Wentz) a year ago and brought Matt in there. So much hope. You feel for that organization, feel for that team, that locker room, and those fans there. Now, what's the rest of this year gonna look like? It's almost like a waste."

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers says 'guys who are making too many mistakes shouldn't be playing'

"We had so many mental errors and mistakes," Rodgers said Tuesday. "It's not the kind of football we're used to playing over the years. There have definitely been seasons where we average four or five, six, maybe seven at the most, kind of mental errors or missed assignments per week. Some weeks you have like four, two sometimes. This season there's a lot more of that every single week. It's double digits every single week. Even on the game, we had like 50 plays or something -- there wasn't a ton of plays, they had 37 minutes time of possession -- a lot of mistakes."

Offensive Player Rankings, Week 8: Five best bang-for-your-buck QBs AND five worst QB values of 2022

When the Colts traded for the veteran in the offseason, nobody expected a change like this (before the calendar has even flipped to November!). But then Ryan threw nine interceptions and coughed up 11 fumbles (both league highs) through seven games, leading Indy to a 3-3-1 record, and here we are.