Bengals vs. Browns: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Things are about to get wild when the Cincinnati Bengals go down the highway to take on the Cleveland Browns. This Monday Night Football game falls on Halloween, so you should expect plenty of puns leading up and following the game from the media covering it.

The Bengals are coming into this game riding a two game winning streak and getting over .500 for the first time since starting the season 0-2. They are also coming off their most impressive win of the season where Joe Burrow and his receivers were in sync, and the defense (outside of a few plays to end the half) did incredibly well slowing down one of the best rushing attacks in the NFL, all without D.J. Reader or Logan Wilson.

We may need to see a repeat performance from the defense in this one, as running back Nick Chubb has again been incredible this season. He leads the NFL with 740 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. It’s safe to say that containing him may be this defense’s biggest task.

The Bengals offense, however, may be catching a break. Cleveland’s defense has been atrocious so far. They rank near the bottom of the league in most analytic stats, and are allowing 26.6 points per game (the fourth most in the NFL).

However, this Browns team has been a thorn in the Bengals’ side the past two years, and a win for either side would go a long way into how they may finish the season.

Date/Time: Oct. 31st, 2022 at 8:15 pm ET

Location: First Energy Stadium in Cleveland, OH

Series Leader: The Bengals lead the series 51-46

Streak: The Browns have won the last four meetings

Coaches vs. Opponent: Zac Taylor: (1-5). Kevin Stefanski (4-0)

TV Channel: The game will air nationally on ESPN. In the Cincinnati market, the ESPN broadcast also will be simulcast on WCPO-TV (Channel 9)

Broadcasters: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst) and Lisa Salters (sideline analyst).

Online Stream: WatchESPN or use a free trial of fuboTV.

Radio Broadcast: The game will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WLW-AM (700), WCKY-AM (1530) and WEBN-FM (102.7). The game will also air nationally on Westwood One Radio. Broadcasters are Kevin Harlan (play-by-play) and Kurt Warner (analyst).

Broadcasters: Dan Hoard (play-by-play) and Dave Lapham (analyst).

Weather: Overcast in the mid 50s with a 32% chance of rain, per NFL weather.

Odds: The Bengals are 3.5-point favorites via DraftKings Sportsbook.