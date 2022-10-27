Bengals News (10/27): Burrow wins another weekly award

Burrow Named FedEx NFL Air Player of the Week

By winning the FedEx Air Player of the Week Award, FedEx will work with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) to make a $2,000 donation in Joe Burrow's name to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

Bengals DT Jay Tufele Gets His Chance And Leads With His Heart

A month into the season they were all active on game day and none more active than Tufele. In the last two weeks, in the vacuum left by injured nose tackles D.J. Reader and Josh Tupou, he's racked up 12 tackles, two of them for losses, in his first two games and 44 snaps for the Bengals.

Joe Burrow and the Bengals Offense Are BACK … for Now

The Ringer’s Ben Solak breaks down the success of the Bengals offense and Joe Burrow over the past few weeks after struggling to start the 2022 season, and explains what needs to happen for it to continue like last year’s Super Bowl run. Then, he shares some thoughts on Aaron Rodgers’s latest appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

Bengals add big SEC defender in new 2023 NFL mock draft

A new example from Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports has the Bengals rolling with Florida defensive lineman Gervon Dexter at 24th overall: “How about a wrecking ball inside on the Bengals defense? The sheer presence of Dexter would elevate every edge rusher on Cincinnati’s roster.”

Look: Cincinnati Bengals Unveil Uniform Combo for Monday Night Football Matchup With Cleveland Browns - Sports Illustrated Cincinnati Bengals News, Analysis and More

The Bengals are hoping to beat the Browns and improve to 5-3 on the season when they travel to Cleveland for a Monday Night Football matchup with their division rival.

Here’s how experts pick Bengals vs. Browns in Week 8 on MNF

Those in charge of odds and picks have been with the Bengals for most of the season, but understandably showed some hesitation after the Super Bowl team from a season ago got off to a rough .500 start.

Hamilton County spends $3M for more riverfront land for Bengals fan parking

Hamilton County officials closed on 1.2 acres of Hilltop Basic Resource’s riverfront property last week, adding more parking for Bengals fans and taking another step toward controlling the entire coveted site near Paycor Stadium.

Around the league

2022 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Ravens-Buccaneers game on Prime Video

Brady has been far more effective against them in regular-season meetings, but now he and his 3-4 Buccaneers will limp into what feels like a crucial game in Thursday’s matchup against Baltimore at Raymond James Stadium. Tampa Bay’s offensive issues have been present most of the season but have been more pronounced in the past three games, with the Bucs scoring 21, 18 and three points.

Bears trading pass rusher Robert Quinn to Eagles for fourth-round pick

The Chicago Bears are trading pass rusher Robert Quinn to the Eagles in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday. Philadelphia and Chicago each announced the trade, pending a physical, later Wednesday.

NFL Week 8 underdogs: Can injury-stricken Jets best Pats? Will Taylor Heinicke's Commanders win again?

The latter team has run into some unfortunate adversity, losing rookie standout Breece Hall to a season-ending knee injury and second-year offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker to a torn triceps. But this team seems to have permanently shifted from a squad that hopes to contend to one that truly believes it can play with anyone each week.

Digging into the Colts' and Rams' 1972 franchise swap: 'The greatest, biggest trade in the history of sports'

In the history of the NFL, there haven't been too many more consequential phone calls than the one Rosenbloom placed to Jim's father, Robert Irsay. It set off the weirdest, but most significant, trade in NFL -- and maybe pro sports -- history.