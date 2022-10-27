 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Zac Taylor: Logan Wilson trending in the right direction

Would be a huge boost for Monday Night.

By Drew S Garrison
The Cincinnati Bengals will face one of the league’s best rushing attacks Monday night when they take on the Cleveland Browns.

Ahead of the matchup, Head Coach Zac Taylor spoke to the media and gave an encouraging update on linebacker Logan Wilson’s status for the AFC North clash.

Bengals fans everywhere should be encouraged by what Taylor had to say, as it seems there is a real chance he could play.

Wilson is one of the best linebackers in the game when healthy. Having him on the field against Nick Chubb could be a huge boost as the Bengals look to avoid going 0-3 in division play. There have been a wide range of timelines reported for Wilson’s injury, but it appears he has progressed very well.

Wilson will be on the practice field for the first time Thursday since sustaining the shoulder injury and as long as he feels good and doesn’t suffer any setbacks, look for the Bengals to have their leader in the middle back in the fold.

