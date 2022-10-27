Bengals vs. Browns injury report: Logan Wilson returns to practice

The big news out of Cincinnati Bengals practice is the immediate loss of wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, who’s expected to land on the Reserve/Injured list with a hip injury.

Usually hip fractures need to be immediately remedied and could be a number of differnet bones.



That Chase's hip doesn't need surgery suggests it's it's a small, non-displaced break.



It's rare for this injury to heal on its own, so in that regard CIN/Chase are very lucky. — Jake Liscow (@JakeLiscow) October 27, 2022

Chase will not need surgery, but is expected to miss at least a month of action as they’ll opt to play it safe and allow the bone to heal.

Reminder, a fracture can be as simple as an avulsion fracture chipping off a fleck of bone as part of the flexor injury.



Sources say Chase feels OK, just that the pictures on his hip show otherwise. They HAVE to make sure he's fully healed before putting him back out there. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) October 27, 2022

Chase, obviously, did not practice Thursday as the team prepares for a Monday night clash with the Cleveland Browns. Trey Hendrickson (stinger), La’el Collins (ankle), Stanley Morgan Jr. (hamstring), and Josh Tupou (calf) joined him as DNPs. Hendrickson was labeled day-to-day by head coach Zac Taylor earlier this week. Collins missed some of last Sunday with his ankle injury, so that’s a situation to monitor as well.

On the bright side, Logan Wilson (shoulder) did practice for the first time since being re-injuring his repaired shoulder two weeks ago against the New Orleans Saints. That he went without limitations suggests he’ll be good to go for Monday. Jeff Gunter (knee) also practiced for the first time since Week 6.

Hayden Hurst (groin/ankle) is still being limited with a groin injury, and the ankle seems to be new from last week’s win over the Atlanta Falcons. Eli Apple (hamstring) was limited as well.

As for the Cleveland Browns, well, they have a lot of players hurt. DE Myles Garrett (biceps, shoulder) CB Denzel Ward (concussion), RG Wyatt Teller (calf), LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (knee), DE Jadeveon Clowney (ankle), TE Pharaoh Brown (neck, concussion) CB Greedy Williams (illness), and TE David Njoku (ankle) were all non-participants due to injury. LG Joel Bitonio and WR Amari Cooper both received rest days.