 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News Chase out indefinitely with hip injury

Filed under:

Bengals vs. Browns injury report: Logan Wilson returns to practice

Cincinnati’s MIKE linebacker is on track to return this week.

By John Sheeran
/ new
Syndication: The Enquirer Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The big news out of Cincinnati Bengals practice is the immediate loss of wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, who’s expected to land on the Reserve/Injured list with a hip injury.

Chase will not need surgery, but is expected to miss at least a month of action as they’ll opt to play it safe and allow the bone to heal.

Chase, obviously, did not practice Thursday as the team prepares for a Monday night clash with the Cleveland Browns. Trey Hendrickson (stinger), La’el Collins (ankle), Stanley Morgan Jr. (hamstring), and Josh Tupou (calf) joined him as DNPs. Hendrickson was labeled day-to-day by head coach Zac Taylor earlier this week. Collins missed some of last Sunday with his ankle injury, so that’s a situation to monitor as well.

On the bright side, Logan Wilson (shoulder) did practice for the first time since being re-injuring his repaired shoulder two weeks ago against the New Orleans Saints. That he went without limitations suggests he’ll be good to go for Monday. Jeff Gunter (knee) also practiced for the first time since Week 6.

Hayden Hurst (groin/ankle) is still being limited with a groin injury, and the ankle seems to be new from last week’s win over the Atlanta Falcons. Eli Apple (hamstring) was limited as well.

As for the Cleveland Browns, well, they have a lot of players hurt. DE Myles Garrett (biceps, shoulder) CB Denzel Ward (concussion), RG Wyatt Teller (calf), LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (knee), DE Jadeveon Clowney (ankle), TE Pharaoh Brown (neck, concussion) CB Greedy Williams (illness), and TE David Njoku (ankle) were all non-participants due to injury. LG Joel Bitonio and WR Amari Cooper both received rest days.

Bengals vs. Browns Injury Report

bengals.com

More From Cincy Jungle

Loading comments...