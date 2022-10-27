Ja’Marr Chase expected to go on Injured Reserve, per report

The Cincinnati Bengals will be without their top receiver for the time-being.

According to NFL and Bengals insider Malik Wright, Ja’Marr Chase will not play Monday night against the Cleveland Browns and is expected to land on the Reserve/Injured list.

Ja’Marr Chase is out Monday Night and is expected to go on IR . Multiple sources tell me.



Via @Firststarlog



Big blow to the Bengals offense that just got rolling . — Malik Wright (@Wrightreportt) October 27, 2022

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Chase is expected to be out for 4-6 weeks.

Bengals’ WR Ja’Marr Chase is dealing with a hip injury that is expected to sideline him 4-6 weeks and makes him a prime candidate for injured reserve, per sources. Chase visited with a hip specialist Wednesday and is seeking more answers about his injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 27, 2022

Chase, who has been dealing with a hip injury since last week, appeared to re-aggravate that injured hip during the Bengals’ Week 7 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Chase played through it and only missed a handful of snaps as the injury came right before halftime.

A few days later, Chase did not participate during the Bengals’ Thursday practice, their first of the week as the Monday night schedule pushed everything a day back.

The Bengals have not yet made an announcement regarding Chase, and likely won’t until the end of the week.

Chase going on I.R. is devastating news for a Bengals’ offense that just found its stride during the past two weeks. The second-year receiver has 605 yards and six touchdowns through seven games. He racked up 262 yards and four touchdowns in the past two games alone.

Here’s to a speedy recovery for Uno.