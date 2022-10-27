Best available free agent wide receivers for Bengals to consider

The Cincinnati Bengals will likely be without wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase for at least four weeks. It looks like he will be put on injured reserve, which will open up a roster spot the team could potentially fill that spot with a veteran receiver. Here are some names to look out for.

Disclaimer: We are not including Odell Beckham Jr. as it appears he is still recovering from his ACL injury in the Super Bowl.

Dede Westbrook

Westbrook is one of the most realistic candidates. The Bengals have worked him out in the past, so they are familiar with the athletic profile they are getting. Westbrook isn’t a prolific receiver by any means. He has 11 career receptions between the Jaguars and Vikings. However, the scouting department for the Bengals does favor familiarity, which could give Westbrook a serious edge in a time sensitive situation.

Will Fuller

Fuller is one of the more fun options that isn’t very likely. He would instantly be a nice deep threat option for this offense that would be missing Chase’s ability to have coverage rolled over top of him. Fuller has struggled to stay healthy through his career and has also been suspended for PEDs. Not exactly the stability you’d want in the way of a replacement.

Emmanuel Sanders

Sanders did recently retire, but maybe the possibility of playing for a contender may draw him out of it. Sanders played for the Steelers for quite a long time and has connections to Brian Callahan from their time with the Denver Broncos, so there is familiarity there. However, it is still quite the long shot.

Auden Tate

This is cheating a little bit, but Tate is technically on the Philadelphia Eagles’ practice squad. That means Cincinnati could sign him to their active roster, which is similar to what the Eagles did when they signed Jake Elliot. This team and staff obviously know Tate very well, and his is very familiar with this offense. He doesn’t do much to stretch the field, but it may be beneficial having a player that step right in and know what is happening.

