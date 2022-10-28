Cam Taylor-Britt hit a rookie wall and is working to breakthrough

Cam Taylor-Britt came into the Queen City with high expectations. The Bengals knew they needed a solid second-string cornerback on the other side of Chidobe Awuzie, and they thought the cornerback from Nebraska could be that guy.

The expectations are still there, and Taylor-Britt looked good against Atlanta, recording three tackles.

It must have felt good for the 23-year-old as well given the rookie wall that he hit prior to even getting to the season opener against Pittsburgh. He talked about the toll his early-season injury took on him.

“Everybody hits the rookie wall. I hit mine kind of early without even playing. Maybe I’ll hit it again when I’m playing, but it was just tough not being able to play the game you love and being on the sidelines,” Taylor-Britt said per Bengals.com’s Geoff Hobson.

Taylor-Britt was a stud at Nebraska, and that ultimately led to him being the Bengals’ second-round pick.

Having played 8 or more games in all 4 seasons at Nebraska, Taylor-Britt isn’t an injury-prone defensive back. Having had a successful debut, Taylor-Britt should look to rotate in for Eli Apple, who has had his far share of struggles over the past few months.

As the season progresses, it is expected that he played a larger role in the Bengals defensive schemes and should be a solid option alongside Awuzie and slot cornerback Mike Holton.

Taylor-Britt did also praise the team’s veterans and the communication they bring.

“With the older guys the communication was great. As long as we talk, everything is OK. That helps my job because I know they’re going to do theirs,” he said.