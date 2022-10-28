Bengals News (10/28): Ted Karras upholding his legacy

Ted Karras and the Family Legacy | Behind The Stripes

Ted Karras talks about carrying on the Karras family legacy of pro football players while Frank Pollack comments on how Ted's presence affects the team's energy.

Three Thoughts on Cincinnati Bengals Following Ja'Marr Chase's Devastating Hip Injury - Sports Illustrated Cincinnati Bengals News, Analysis and More

Bengals Notes: Joe Burrow Looking To Add Win Over Cleveland To Mushrooming Milestones

When the kids are dressing up as Joe Burrow for Halloween as he tries to scare the daylights out of the Browns Monday night in Cleveland (8:15-Cincinnati’s Channel 9 and ESPN), there are a few more stat treats for the bag.

AFC North Whiparound: Ravens, Bengals in 2-horse race? Plus, trade-deadline talk - The Athletic

This Halloween-themed Whiparound includes each team's biggest fear, plus odds of trades at the deadline and the usual game picks.

Around the League

Chiefs trade picks for Giants WR Kadarius Toney

The Kansas City Chiefs have acquired wide receiver Kadarius Toney from the New York Giants for a 2023 third-round conditional pick and a 2023 sixth-round pick.

Top Packers WR Allen Lazard says he's likely out vs. Bills

Packers receiver Allen Lazard said Thursday that he's likely out for Sunday's game at the Bills because of a left shoulder injury.

Todd Bowles could consider coaching changes after latest Bucs loss: 'Everything is on the table for us'

After the 3-5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers dropped their third straight game Thursday night in a 27-22 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, head coach Todd Bowles said that changes could be coming to the coaching staff following Thursday's loss.

Rams WR Cooper Kupp - All NFL games should be played on grass

The Rams' Cooper Kupp didn't hesitate when asked to weigh in on the grass vs. turf debate, saying "hands down, we should be on grass."

Eagles, DE Robert Quinn mutually agree to cut off final two years of contract

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday morning that along with the trade, the Eagles and Quinn mutually agreed to cut off the final two years of the pass rusher’s contract, making him a free agent following the season.