Confidence among Bengals fans continues to grow

Things have been going well for the Cincinnati Bengals in recent weeks, all things considered.

The team has won four of their last five games, with the offense finally looking to have come alive. Zac Taylor and co. seem to have fully adapted the shotgun offense, leading to the big plays of 2021 showing up again this season. As a result, we are looking at a more confident offense.

With the Bengals defense remaining dominant and the offense finding it’s stride, confidence among fans in our latest SB Nation Reacts continues to rise, after dropping to a new low earlier in the season.

Granted, this poll was run before the devastating news of the hip injury expected to sideline star receiver Ja’Marr Chase for four to six weeks, but the numbers show that 96% of Bengals fans are confident the team is heading in the right direction prior to Week 8.

While the news of Chase being sidelined certainly hurts, the progression from the offense we’ve seen should lead to fans feeling better about where the team is headed. If the Bengals can weather the storm with Chase out, the confidence level among fans could rise even more.

A big few weeks are ahead. We will learn a lot about the new-look offense as they take on defenses who don’t have to worry about the biggest threat Cincinnati poses. Unfortunately for them, they still have to deal with Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd, who are more than capable of taking over games themselves.

Confidence is high, as it should be. The Bengals have a chance to prove a lot to not only us, but to the whole NFL world over the next few weeks.

