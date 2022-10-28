The Cincinnati Bengals were back on the practice field Friday, preparing for Monday’s AFC North clash with the Cleveland Browns. As we all absorb the unfortunate Ja’Marr Chase news, there were a few more players to watch out for on the team’s official injury report.

Players who did not participate included Chase, Eli Apple, Trey Hendrickson, Stanley Morgan and Josh Tupou.

Hendrickson not being able to practice for the second day in a row is a tad concerning as he recovers from a neck stinger suffered last week, but it seems the team is still optimistic he will be able to play Monday. If not, Joseph Ossai may play his largest role of his career on Halloween Night.

A bit of good news, as linebacker Logan Wilson (shoulder) was full-go for the second straight practice and offensive tackle La’el Collins (ankle) was back at practice on a limited basis. Barring any setbacks, both players look good to go for Monday Night Football.

Tight end Hayden Hurst (groin/ankle) was again limited, but the feeling is he will be good to go. With Chase out, Hurst could be in line for an even bigger role in the offense.

Rookie defensive lineman Jeffrey Gunter also went full, suggesting reinforcements for the banged up defensive line should be coming as they wait for D.J. Reader to return and hope Hendrickson is able to go.

Some key pieces look set to return, while some look to be in danger of missing The Battle of Ohio.

For the Browns, they are still without Denzel Ward (concussion), Greedy Williams (illness), Wyatt Teller (calf), David Njoku (ankle) and Myles Garrett (shoulder/biceps).

