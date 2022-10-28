Ja’Marr Chase will reportedly avoid going on injured reserve

When news broke that Ja’Marr Chase would be out 4-6 weeks with a hip injury, the belief was the Cincinnati Bengals would eventually place him on injured reserve.

However, if Chase were to return within four weeks, it makes sense to keep him off IR since the Bengals have two games coming up, followed by a bye week, then Week 11 rematch with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Placing Chase on IR means he’d have to miss four games, so he’d also be out for Week 12 vs. the Tennessee Titans.

As it turns out, the Bengals are now planning to keep Chase off of IR, according to NFL reporter Jordan Schultz, who adds that the injury is a hairline hip fracture and a torn labrum.

#Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase was originally hurt vs #Saints and then re-aggravated the injury vs the #Falcons (still finished 8/130/2). Was playing through the pain and still dominating. https://t.co/jCu9pZCNy8 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 28, 2022

While that sounds like a bad injury, it appears Chase has a real chance of making it back to the field in just four weeks if the Bengals really are keeping him off IR.

For what it’s worth, when asked about Chase’s status Friday, head coach Zac Taylor stayed relatively mum, as captured by Cincinnati Enquirer reporter Charlie Goldsmith.

“He (Chase) has a hip injury,” Taylor stated. “He will miss some time, and he will make a full recovery. So right now, that’s the information we have. We have a couple more days this week to make decisions on IR and things like that.”

Here's the full Q&A with Zac Taylor on Ja'Marr Chase's hip injury. pic.twitter.com/RIJb6BjP5E — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) October 28, 2022

For now, I’d still expect Chase to miss 4+ games and be pleasantly surprised if he doesn’t. This just sounds like too serious of an injury to risk becoming one that requires major surgery and potentially compromise his availability for part of the 2023 season.