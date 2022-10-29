The Cincinnati Bengals were in their indoor facility on Saturday for their final walkthrough before heading north to take on the Cleveland Browns. The walkthrough was open to media, allowing some reporters to get an early look at practice participants and speculate on their status for Monday night.

The speculation came to an end when the team released the official injury report, providing clarity on who will suit up for both teams.

For the Bengals, linebacker Logan Wilson (shoulder) will make his long-awaited return, providing a boost for a defense who will take on one of the league’s best rushing attacks. Star pass rusher Trey Hendrickson (neck), participated in his first practice of the week, but is good to go this week.

Offensive tackle La’el Collins (ankle) and tight end Hayden Hurst (groin/ankle) also appear ready to take the field.

We knew it was coming, but Ja’Marr Chase is out, joining defensive lineman Josh Tupou (calf) and wideout Stanley Morgan (hamstring).

Eli Apple is doubtful, potentially leading to the first career start for rookie corner Cam Taylor-Britt.

The Browns are dealing with their fair share of injuries as well. Guard Wyatt Teller (calf), cornerback Denzel Ward (concussion) and tight end David Njoku (ankle) are three important starters Cleveland will be missing for Monday Night Football.

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (ankle) was limited the past two practices but will play, as will Myles Garrett (shoulder/bicep) after practicing fully today following two DNPs.

Follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page to get all of the latest Cincinnati Bengals news, views and other fun stuff. Who Dey!