Bengals News (10/3): Catching the pack

Podcast: The Good, Bad And Ugly From Cincinnati Bengals' Win Over Miami Dolphins

The Bengals beat the Dolphins on Thursday night to improve to 2-2 on the season. Jake Liscow and I are joined by Mike Santagata to breakdown the tape, which includes plenty of discussion about Joe Burrow, Joe Mixon, La'el Collins, the defense and so much more!

Bengals get huge win in AFC North standings as entire division loses

Those Bengals, already victors over Miami on Thursday night, got to watch on Sunday as the Steelers, Ravens and Browns all went down in brutal fashion.

Three Thoughts on Cincinnati Bengals' Primetime Win Over Miami Dolphins

After an 0-2 start to the year, the defending AFC Champions won two games in five days, knocking off 3-0 Miami.

Cincinnati Bengals Move Into Tie for First Place in AFC North After Division Rivals Falter in Week 4

Buffalo rallied to beat Baltimore at M&T Bank Stadium 23-20. Meanwhile, the Falcons beat the Browns 23-20 in Atlanta and the Jets scored a touchdown with 16 seconds left to beat the Steelers 24-20 in Pittsburgh.

Around the league

2022 NFL season, Week 4: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Mahomes the magnificent gets this one against the G.O.A.T. Having scored a season-low 17 points in a loss seven days prior, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs were at their offensive best with all the world watching. Thanks to a fumble recovery on the game's first play, Mahomes hooked up with Travis Kelce on the second play from scrimmage for six points. It was on from there, as the Chiefs scored touchdowns on each of their first three possessions, scored more points in the first half than a team had scored all season versus the Bucs and racked up the highest point total against Tampa since Todd Bowles arrived in 2019. Showcasing the magic in his arm, fleetness of foot and his immeasurable creativity, Mahomes led the Chiefs to a rather comfortable victory. In the marquee, Mahomes improved to 3-3 when facing Tom Brady in their first matchup since the Buccaneers whooped the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce on QB Patrick Mahomes: 'He's the Houdini of our era'

"The NFL hasn't seen anything like Mahomes -- I promise you that," Travis Kelce said after the victory. "You saw it today -- he's the Houdini of our era. The guy just finds ways to make plays throughout the game -- big-time third down, big-time goal line plays [and] just willing our team to the endzone -- willing our team to win. That's our ultimate leader, man."

Ravens preach patience after collapsing twice in first month of 2022 NFL season

"Give them their respect," he said of the Bills, "but we're going to be a really good defense as we continue to improve. The biggest thing is just realizing it's the first quarter of the season and there's a lot of football to play so we have to look at how can we improve? How can we get better? But I'm not going to sit here and act like ..."

Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick: 'It's frustrating losing to people that you know that you're better than'

"It's very frustrating," Fitzpatrick said via NJ Advance Media. "It's frustrating losing to people that you know that you're better than, more talented than. Especially when you have the team that we have. We're a great team with a lot of talent. A lot of great young players. I think we are way better than what we've been putting on display."

NFL stats and records, Week 4: Josh Allen captains biggest comeback of career

Rodgers threw his 499th and 500th career pass touchdowns, including playoffs, in Week 4 against the Patriots. Rodgers is the fifth player in NFL history to throw 500 pass touchdowns in his career, joining Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Peyton Manning and Brett Favre. The newest member of the 500 Club still needs 45 pass touchdowns to join the same four on the exclusive regular-season list.