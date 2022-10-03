Drew Sample placed on injured reserve

The Cincinnati Bengals have placed tight end Drew Sample on injured reserve with a right knee injury, the team announced Monday. Sample will have to remain on IR for at least the next four games, though he’s expected to be sidelined beyond that after undergoing knee surgery.

Now in the final year of his rookie deal, Sample was a second-round pick out of Washington in 2019. He’s since appeared in 44 games (25 starts) while primarily being a blocking tight end. He’s caught 58 career passes for 458 yards and one score, including two catches for -2 yards in two games this season.

According to Pro Football Focus, Sample has earned grades of 55.8 in 2019, 61.4 in 2020, 59.0 in 2021, and a 52.3 mark thus far into the 2022 season.

Here’s to hoping Sample is able to recover in time to return at some point this season.