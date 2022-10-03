Cincy Jungle staff picks for ‘Monday Night Football’ and open thread

Week 5 concludes tonight as the Los Angeles Rams face the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.

The Rams and 49ers have had rocky starts to the 2022 season. While the Rams are 2-1, they have looked very beatable and have shown plenty of struggles with an offensive line that just is not the same caliber as the one that helped win them the Super Bowl.

Meanwhile, the 49ers were trying to start the Trey Lance era at quarterback, but a season-ending injury has them going back to Jimmy Garoppolo. While he won the game he took over in, Garoppolo looked like a shell of himself on Sunday Night Football against the Denver Broncos. It was a game that featured him running out the back of an end zone for a safety, which ended up being the difference in the game.

Which of these teams will start to turn things around? Who are you taking in this matchup? This will also be tonight’s open thread, so come join the fun!

