Cincy Jungle staff picks for Week 8 Sunday games and open thread

This Sunday has a plenty of great match ups across the board. The entire NFL is all seemingly muddled near each other still, so this week could see some teams start to separate themselves.

One of the biggest games may be the Seattle Seahawks and New York Giants. It is safe to say no one would have believed that to be true prior to the season, but the Giants are 6-1 just behind the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. The Seahawks are also at the top of their division at 4-3. Somehow quarterbacks Daniel Jones and Geno Smith are playing well enough to win games, but who can keep their momentum going this week?

We also have a London game this Sunday where the Jacksonville Jaguars are going to take on the Denver Broncos. The Broncos have to be high on the list of most disappointing teams this season. After trading for Russel Wilson, they were viewed as Super Bowl contenders. Now they are sitting at 2-5 and rumors are swirling that a loss Sunday could bring about serious changes via trades and coaching. Can the Jaguars force the Broncos into calling it quits early?

Finally, we have Sunday Night Football with the Tennessee Titans going to take on the Kansas City Chiefs. It is a match up that many expected to be the AFC Championship game last season, but the Cincinnati Bengals ruined both of these teams’ seasons. Now we get a glimpse at what could have been. Both of these teams have two losses on the season, and a win for the Titans would certainly be a bit validating. Still, Patrick Mahomes has shown that the loss of Tyreek Hill hasn’t slowed him down that much.

Here is who the Cincy Jungle Staff are taking. This will also be today’s open thread, so join in!