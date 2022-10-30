Bengals work out Dede Westbrook among other free agent WRs

Ja’Marr Chase will be out 4-6 week with a hip injury, and while he did avoid the injured reserve list, his absence for the next month is going to be felt. Tee Higgins will have to step up, and Mike Thomas will likely fill in for three wide receiver sets.

However, the Cincinnati Bengals brought in several free agent receivers to work out and see if they could help provide depth at a position the team will temporarily be short of talent at.

Per the workout wire, Cincinnati worked Dede Westbrook, Dazz Newsome, Victor Bolden, and JaVonta Payton this weekend.

Westbrook is undoubtedly the most experienced of the group, having been a fourth-round pick out of Oklahoma in 2017. He spent a few seasons with the Jags, totaling 717 yards in the 2018 season. He had 10 receptions for 68 yards last season with the Vikings as well. The Bengals had interest in signing him prior to the 2021 season.

As for Bolden, he is a 27-year-old who spent the 2022 USFL season with the Birmingham Steelers and was the MVP of the championship game. He was signed to the practice squad of the Cardinals this season. Bolden Jr. went undrafted out of Oregon State in 2017.

Also on the list, Newsome was a sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He suffered a broken collarbone after signing his rookie contract and was waived by the Bears. Newsome had a workout on October 18 with the Seahawks.

Last but not least is Payton, who played his college ball at Tennessee. Payton had 413 receiving yards and six touchdowns last season for the Vols.

The Bengals haven’t signed any but are clearly looking to add more talent at the position to bridge the time they won’t have Chase.