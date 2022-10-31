Keep track of everything related to the Bengals as they enter the NFL trade deadline.

The 2022 NFL trade deadline is finally here. Will it feature the Cincinnati Bengals?

For a refresher, the trade deadline is Tuesday, November 1st at 4:00 pm ET. Trades can still be processed after the deadline, but they must be agreed upon prior to the clock hitting 4 pm (shoutout to AJ McCarron and the Cleveland Browns).

For the Bengals, this is clearly still a roster capable of making a deep playoff run, but it feels like it could still use one or two additions to bolster their hopes of getting back to the Super Bowl, especially with star receiver Ja’Marr Chase (hip) out for several more weeks.

With that in mind, here is a look at the Bengals’ needs ahead of NFL Trade Deadline Day 2022.

Wide receiver

This kind of goes without saying. No receiver brought in right now can replace exactly what Ja’Marr Chase brings to the table, but the Bengals run 11 personnel more than most other teams and simply need quality players beyond Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd. The faster, the more valuable.

Defensive tackle

DJ Reader’s return should be soon, but after the bye week is still a couple of weeks away. The Bengals have had to elevate Tyler Shelvin and Domenique Davis recently to dress enough interior players to get through games. Adding another depth piece while Reader and Josh Tupou would be wise.

Tight end

Hayden Hurst has been a nice pickup from the offseason, but the injury to Drew Sample has left the offense with little depth behind him. Mitchell Wilcox and Devin Asiasi are much better third options than first reserves off the bench.

