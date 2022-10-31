Bengals vs. Browns Inactives: Eli Apple, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah out

The Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns have announced their inactives for tonight’s Monday Night Football matchup.
For the road team, here’s who is inactive.
- WR Ja’Marr Chase
- WR Stanley Morgan
- DT Josh Tupou
- OL Jackson Carman
- CB Eli Apple
- OL D’Ante Smith
- RB Trayveon Williams
Coming into Week 8, the Bengals had already ruled out Ja’Marr Chase, Stanley Morgan and Josh Tupou due to injury, while Eli Apple was listed as doubtful to play.
With Apple officially out, second-round rookie Cam Taylor-Britt looks like the next man up.
For the home team, here’s who is out tonight.
- DT Perrion Winfrey
- OL Wyatt Teller
- CB Denzel Ward
- TE David Njoku
- QB Kellan Mond
- OL Chris Hubbard
- LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
The Browns entered the night with four ruled out and four more questionable to play in cornerback Greedy Williams, linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, cornerback Greg Newsome, and tight end Pharaoh Brown. Of that group, Owusu-Koramoah is the only one out tonight.
