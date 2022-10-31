Bengals vs. Browns Inactives: Eli Apple, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah out

The Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns have announced their inactives for tonight’s Monday Night Football matchup.

For the road team, here’s who is inactive.

WR Ja’Marr Chase

WR Stanley Morgan

DT Josh Tupou

OL Jackson Carman

CB Eli Apple

OL D’Ante Smith

RB Trayveon Williams

Coming into Week 8, the Bengals had already ruled out Ja’Marr Chase, Stanley Morgan and Josh Tupou due to injury, while Eli Apple was listed as doubtful to play.

With Apple officially out, second-round rookie Cam Taylor-Britt looks like the next man up.

For the home team, here’s who is out tonight.

DT Perrion Winfrey

OL Wyatt Teller

CB Denzel Ward

TE David Njoku

QB Kellan Mond

OL Chris Hubbard

LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

The Browns entered the night with four ruled out and four more questionable to play in cornerback Greedy Williams, linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, cornerback Greg Newsome, and tight end Pharaoh Brown. Of that group, Owusu-Koramoah is the only one out tonight.