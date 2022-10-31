Cincy Jungle staff picks for ‘Monday Night Football’ and pregame thread

The Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns are set for a Monday Night Football matchup to wrap up Week 8. The Bengals will be without Ja’Marr Chase at wide receiver, but the Browns will be without top corner Denzel Ward and tight end David Njoku among several other key players.

We are getting to that point in a long season where every team seems to be dealing with injuries in some way or another. The winner of this one will be who overcomes these injuries the best.

Cincinnati still has Joe Burrow at quarterback with a still impressive set of playmakers around him. Cleveland will be sending out Jacoby Brissett as he continues to fill in for the suspended Deshaun Watson. However, most of their game plan should be centered around running back Nick Chubb, who’s in the middle of another fantastic season.

Cincinnati’s defense will have its work cut out for them attempting to slow down Chubb, but they have been fairly solid against the running game at times this year, despite nose tackle DJ Reader being out. The defense will also get back Logan Wilson at linebacker after missing last week. Trey Hendrickson also will be able to go after leaving last week’s game against the Atlanta Falcons.

This game may come down to the Bengals offense forcing the Browns out of their running attack by getting up early. That would absolutely help the defense in the long run from getting worn down by Chubb.

Here is who the Cincy Jungle staff is going with for Monday Night Football. This will also be today’s pregame thread, so come join the fun!

