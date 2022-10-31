Bengals News (10/31): Cincinnati kids going as Joe Burrow for Halloween

Five things to watch: Bengals at Browns

The Bengals offense has scored 30 or more points in each of the past two games after being held under that mark in Weeks 1-5. It also took Cincinnati six games to reach 30 points last season, and the team then followed up by scoring 30+ in five of its next six contests. For Joe Burrow and company to leave FirstEnergy Stadium with a crucial AFC North win, they could use a repeat of that momentum found in 2021.

Bengals WR Tyler Boyd Knows What It's Like To Step Up In Wake Of Injury

Head coach Zac Taylor emerged declaring sack leader Trey Hendrickson (neck stinger) ready for the game after not working earlier in the week and the Bengals seemed to come out of Saturday's dueling injury reports in better shape after the Browns declared out co-leading receiver David Njoku, Joe Burrow nemesis cornerback Denzel Ward and Pro Bowl guard Wyatt Teller.

With Cleveland Trip Looming, Bengals At Best When Need Win Most

"Absolutely," says Bengals slot cornerback Mike Hilton, a member of three AFC North champions after Cincinnati prevailed last season. "Time to get our first AFC North win. It's about that time where teams start to separate and pull away from the pack for the playoff push. We like where we're at, but we still have a lot of stuff we need to do."

Ja'Marr Chase injury update: Star avoids injured reserve, Bengals hopeful he returns sooner than 4-6 weeks - CBSSports.com

The injury was expected to sideline the Bengals star 4-6 weeks, but head coach Zac Taylor confirmed Saturday that Chase will not be placed on injured reserve. Instead, he'll remain on the active roster as he rehabs his hip injury. It's an optimistic sign Chase could return sooner than anticipated as a player on IR must sit for at least four weeks. Chase remaining on the active roster could mean he is expected to be ready to go in less time.

Cincinnati Bengals trade candidates ahead of NFL trade deadline

That’s largely been the case in the past at the deadline. It’s also the case overall with trades for the team as it only makes minor moves here and there that usually return pretty good value (ex: B.J. Hill).

NFL Insider Names Two Cincinnati Bengals That Could Generate Interest Ahead of Trade Deadline

"The Bengals and Bills are contending, but have a couple players out there who could be trade pieces—Isaiah Prince and Brandon Wilson for Cincinnati, and Zack Moss for Buffalo," Breer wrote.

Bengals Scare Joe Burrow Half To Death With Classic Mannequin Prank

To mimic the mannequin look, Hilton dressed in grey sleeves, gloves, and the exact same uniform. The only difference was that the mannequin was wearing No. 2 and he wore No. 21. Hilton is also a little bit smaller than the mannequin. Other than that, it was hard to tell the difference, especially in passing.

Kids across Cincinnati area dressing as Bengals QB Joe Burrow for Halloween

With football season in full swing, one costume in particular has become popular among kids in Cincinnati for Halloween: Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. Following last season's run to the Super Bowl and his accomplishments so far in 2022, 'Joe Cool' has become an inspiration for Halloween costumes across the tristate area.

Around the league

2022 NFL trade deadline: Which players are available? Which teams are buying, selling?

Other teams believe Chubb is the most likely to be traded of this group, with a potential return equivalent to a first-round pick and more. Denver has fielded and listened to offers for the Pro Bowl defender, who has 5.5 sacks this season. But sources say the Broncos aren't inclined to move Chubb -- or Jeudy and Hamler for that matter -- unless they get the perfect offer. A Chubb trade would also be complicated because a new team giving up that type of draft capital would surely want (and need) to work out a contract extension as well (Chubb currently is on the final year of his rookie contract). The Broncos, who lost starting receiver Tim Patrick in training camp to a torn ACL, are relying on Jeudy and Hamler as they try to get struggling quarterback Russell Wilson going. The talented and athletic Okwuegbunam, on the other hand, has been subject of trade calls since this past spring and has been inactive the past two weeks. With just seven catches for 50 yards, the price to acquire Okwuegbunam wouldn't figure to be high.

2022 NFL season, Week 8: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Allen has emerged as a great leader, not just a great talent. Unequivocally, Josh Allen is in the conversation for being the best quarterback in the NFL. However, it was incredibly transparent on a chilly night in Buffalo how much he's grown as a leader and a galvanizing force for the league's best team. Allen doesn't run safely. He should play safer; he should slide a bit more.

Zach Wilson's meltdown vs. Patriots raises questions about long-term future as Jets' franchise QB

With a chance to break the stranglehold the Patriots have over this rivalry, Jets quarterback Zach Wilson -- the quarterback who was not involved in a quarterback controversy entering the game -- choked it away with a three-interception performance that sent the Jets skidding to a 22-17 loss and raised questions about his long-term future as the team's franchise quarterback.

Aaron Rodgers on Packers' 3-5 start: 'Nobody feels sorry for us. We've got to find a way to get one win'

There were some good things to take away from Sunday's loss. The ground game churned out 208 yards, and the defense kept Josh Allen and the high-powered Bills out of the end zone in the second half, generating two interceptions.