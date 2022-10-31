Pair of Bengals seen as potential trade targets, according to NFL insider

The NFL trade deadline has arrived.

With some teams looking to make some big moves, the Cincinnati Bengals may have some backups that contending teams are interested in, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

The two players mentioned by Breer are offensive tackle Isaiah Prince and safety/kickoff returner Brandon Wilson.

“The Bengals and Bills are contending, but have a couple players out there who could be trade pieces—Isaiah Prince and Brandon Wilson for Cincinnati, and Zack Moss for Buffalo,” Breer said.

The Bengals are not a franchise that is known for making in-season moves that often, but things could be different especially if they find a rotation wide receiver that can help soften the loss of Ja’Marr Chase for the coming weeks.

Also, draft equity is always a good thing, especially with some big-time contracts coming in the near future for the franchise.

Saying this, it’s hard to see either of Prince or Wilson fetching anything more than a conditional late-round pick, especially since Prince is on IR and Wilson is on PUP heading into Tuesday’s headline.

Could be something to monitor as the trade deadline inches closer of tomorrow, November 1st at 4 pm ET.