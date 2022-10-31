Bengals elevate Trenton Irwin and Domenique Davis to active roster

The Cincinnati Bengals have elevated defensive tackle Domenique Davis and wide receiver Trenton Irwin from the practice squad to the active roster for tonight’s game vs. the Cleveland Browns.

Davis and Irwin are both classified as standard elevations. As practice squad players being elevated to the active roster, they’ll automatically revert to the practice squad on Tuesday. These moves were made to address injuries at both wide receiver and defensive tackle.

At receiver, the Bengals are without Ja’Marr Chase (hip) and Stanley Morgan (hamstring), so Irwin ensures they’ll have five healthy bodies tonight alongside Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, Mike Thomas and Trent Taylor.

At defensive tackle, DJ Reader is still on IR, and backup Josh Tupou (calf) is out tonight.

Depending on how long Tupou, Chase and Morgan are out, Irwin and/or Davis could also be elevated to the active roster for Week 9 vs. the Carolina Panthers.