Bengals fall flat against Browns in 32-13 loss

The Cincinnati Bengals had a nightmare game against the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football. The offense looked like it missed Ja’Marr Chase way more than it should have. Also, the Browns defensive line dominated the game, but here is how it went for the sadists who love punishment.

The Bengals started the game with a sustained drive where Burrow and his receivers were on the same page for most of the drive. However, defensive end Myles Garrett tipped a quick pass out to Tee Higgins which got tipped into the arms of a Browns defensive back ending the drive. It was the third straight game of Burrow’s games against Cleveland where he threw an interception on the opening drive.

Cleveland followed up the turnover with a big play Donovan Peoples-Jones against rookie corner back Cameron Taylor Britt. However, the drive stalled with the defense stepping up along with a holding penalty against Trey Hendrickson. B.J. Hill managed to get a hand on the 53-yard field goal attempt to keep the Browns from getting on the board first.

The following couple of drives weren’t anything special, but their endings were notable. Garrett had a brilliant spin move on offensive tackle Jonah Williams to get to Burrow quickly on a third down. One of those moves where you just toss your hands up and credit the defender. Cleveland ended the next drive with wide receiver Amari Cooper’s first ever pass attempt in College or the NFL. It was an ugly pass that was intercepted by Vonn Bell, who was the only player within 10 yards of the ball.

After both offenses struggled to find their footing, Cleveland finally put a drive together led by a few Chubb runs to get things started and finished it off on the goal line. A penalty on the field goal blocking unit getting hit with a 12-man penalty gave Chubb an easy two-point conversion to give the Browns an eight point lead.

On the Bengals’ following drive Burrow got the ball knocked out of his hands as he was stepping up in the pocket. Cleveland was able to recover, which gave them possession inside Cincinnati’s territory.

The Browns got close to field goal range again before a blitz got to Brissett. He got hit by a couple defenders as he tried to throw it away, but the ball ended up in Akeem Davis-Gaither’s arms. Cincinnati got within field goal range, but kicker Evan McPherson missed a 47-yard field goal, which really tells you how the first half went for the Bengals.

Cleveland took advantage by getting within range for their rookie kicker Cade York to make up for his first field goal getting blocked. He drilled a 55-yard field goal to give the Browns an 11-0 lead. The six point swing after McPherson’s missed had Cleveland’s crowd celebrating going into halftime.

The Browns opened up the second half by ending the Bengals’ second-half streak of not giving up a touchdown with a Brissett rushing touchdown. Chubb was again one of the biggest names on the drive. Brissett also hit a pass to Peoples-Jones on third down to keep the drive going. Cleveland extended their lead to three scores.

It was quick three-and-out for Cincinnati before sending the ball back to Cleveland. A clearly gassed Bengals defense was unable to keep the Browns from scoring again. This time it was Cooper abusing Tre Flowers who replaced Chidobe Awuzie. Cooper finished the drive with a fade route over Flowers to make it 25-0.

The Bengals did fans a favor by avoiding the shutout. Burrow doesn’t have any quit in him as he leads a touchdown drive where he was able to escape the pocket a few plays. The touchdown came on a scramble drill where Tyler Boyd was left wide open in the end zone. However, two good things couldn’t happen in a row as McPherson missed the extra point.

Cleveland didn’t wait to slam the door on any potential comeback with a deep bomb to Cooper over Dax Hill — who was in for Flowers — and Bell. Chubb finished the drive, and that was the final nail in the coffin.

Burrow added a play to Higgins highlight reel and McPherson finally got a kick through the upright despite the snap getting hopped to Huber.

Luckily, these kinds of games only count as a single loss despite the many it feels like it deserves. The Bengals have to find a way to not let this bleed into their next game against the Carolina Panthers.