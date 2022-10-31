Chidobe Awuzie suffers knee injury vs. Browns and quickly ruled out

A bad night just got worse for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie injured his right knee vs. the Cleveland Browns late in the first half and has since been declared OUT for the game.

Chidobe Awuzie declared out with a right knee injury.



That could have significant repercussions between now and 4 p.m. tomorrow. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) November 1, 2022

Being declared out for the remainder of the game so soon after suffering a knee injury is not good in the slightest. Awuzie suffered a knee injury late last season and missed a game because of it.

Tre Flowers came in the game for Awuzie, which led the defense with just one starter at the position in Mike Hilton. The Bengals were already down one cornerback in Eli Apple, who was doubtful to play with a hamstring injury. This led to rookie Cam Taylor-Britt making his first-career start.

After one half of action, the Bengals have allowed 153 passing yards on just 16 attempts from Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett. Cleveland might resort to the run game with an 11-point lead in the second half.