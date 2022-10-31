Twitter reactions from discouraging loss at Cleveland

The Cincinnati Bengals came in as 3-point favorites and left with a 19-point loss. They didn’t score a single point until the final period despite a strong first few drives that just didn’t result in anything tangible.

Cincinnati star quarterback Joe Burrow ended with 232 passing yards and 2 touchdowns along with 1 interception which was a tipped ball. He ended up with 25 completions on 35 attempts.

The Bengals run attack did them absolutely no favors as they had just 36 yards on the ground. With the absence of DJ Reader, running back Nick Chubb shredded the Cincinnati defensive front.

Several injuries, including that to No. 1 cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, hampered the defensive, along with how the absence of Ja’Marr Chase impacted the offense. Injuries cannot be that much of an excuse as both sides struggled without key pieces.

That said, Cincinnati was only down by 11 going into the half, and they were truly demoralized by a two-touchdown third quarter from Cleveland, pushing the lead to 25-0 as it entered the final period.

The Bengals are now .500, 4-4 on the season, and with the Ravens having won this week, getting back to the top of the division will be easier said than done. Thankfully, the Panthers at Paycor Stadium is on deck next week.

Let’s just say Twitter was not having a blast with this loss.

bengals are going to rightfully get smoked by every media member and nerd on this app. get ready. — seth † (@SethR94) November 1, 2022

Bengals fans watching the Browns gamepic.twitter.com/rK1e0kvnF9 — CleWest (@erjmanlasvegas) November 1, 2022

Twitter did not hold back on the offensive line.

And there it is. Streak ends.



Bengals allow a second-half TD for the first time this year.



And this team has been KO'd in Cleveland.



What an absolute inexcusable egg laid by the Bengals so far tonight. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) November 1, 2022

Bengals defense got torched by Jacoby Brissett and now they’re getting toyed at by him up 3 scores in the 4th. Tough night at the office.



“I almost got ya 55”pic.twitter.com/GJ24Pqy5oC — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 1, 2022

Bengals dressed up as the 2019 Bengals for Halloween clearly. — jordan cornette (@jordancornette) November 1, 2022

Bengals offense without Chase pic.twitter.com/HeXAkEjlDO — Stuckey (@Stuckey2) November 1, 2022

if there is one thing being a bengals fan has taught me… it is knowing how to keep my composure pic.twitter.com/VZ9QOmjBdn — Commissioner Yas (@commissioneryas) November 1, 2022

Bengals look like doo doo — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) November 1, 2022

The bleeding can’t stop for the Bengals, even after the game ends. https://t.co/vH7MKjLsRf — Willie Lutz (@willie_lutz) November 1, 2022

While it does seem negative, there was a positive tweet, and it was courtesy of Tee Higgins.

YOU JUST GOT MOSSED! pic.twitter.com/aLeLkpnd2G — PFF CIN Bengals (@PFF_Bengals) November 1, 2022

Right place, right time.



Tyler Boyd gets the Bengals on the board! pic.twitter.com/7fW2DUC5Nv — PFF CIN Bengals (@PFF_Bengals) November 1, 2022

