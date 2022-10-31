 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Twitter reactions from discouraging loss at Cleveland

Cincinnati came out flat and couldn’t build enough fourth-quarter steam to pull off a comeback.

The Cincinnati Bengals came in as 3-point favorites and left with a 19-point loss. They didn’t score a single point until the final period despite a strong first few drives that just didn’t result in anything tangible.

Cincinnati star quarterback Joe Burrow ended with 232 passing yards and 2 touchdowns along with 1 interception which was a tipped ball. He ended up with 25 completions on 35 attempts.

The Bengals run attack did them absolutely no favors as they had just 36 yards on the ground. With the absence of DJ Reader, running back Nick Chubb shredded the Cincinnati defensive front.

Several injuries, including that to No. 1 cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, hampered the defensive, along with how the absence of Ja’Marr Chase impacted the offense. Injuries cannot be that much of an excuse as both sides struggled without key pieces.

That said, Cincinnati was only down by 11 going into the half, and they were truly demoralized by a two-touchdown third quarter from Cleveland, pushing the lead to 25-0 as it entered the final period.

The Bengals are now .500, 4-4 on the season, and with the Ravens having won this week, getting back to the top of the division will be easier said than done. Thankfully, the Panthers at Paycor Stadium is on deck next week.

Let’s just say Twitter was not having a blast with this loss.

Twitter did not hold back on the offensive line.

While it does seem negative, there was a positive tweet, and it was courtesy of Tee Higgins.

